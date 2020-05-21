Legacy Endowment Community Foundation announces new board member

FALLBROOK – Local, top awarded Realtor Chris Murphy joins the Legacy Endowment board of directors as its newest member to advocate for North County's nonprofit sector.

Both Chris Murphy and his wife, Kim Murphy, have been award-winning Realtors in North San Diego County since 1997. They are better known as Murphy & Murphy and are recognized for their community involvement and generosity.

In December 2012, they opened their concierge real estate brokerage on Main Avenue in downtown Fallbrook. They said they have come to treasure their community relationships. Their approach is more than typical client and Realtor transactions; they become trusted advisers and genuinely respect the distinction they said.

For Chris Murphy, this new volunteer leadership role will continue his tradition of giving-back to the community he loves.

"I've had some great experiences working with the Fallbrook Food Pantry. Through these encounters, I know lives have been lifted out of food instability and crisis by their good work. It's why we decided to get involved about six years ago as major sponsors of their annual charity dinner and golf tournaments," Chris Murphy said recently. "I know Legacy Endowment holds and manages a variety of endowment funds that generously support organizations like the Fallbrook Food Pantry who are, right now, on the front line of responding to those hit hard by the COVID-19 crisis. In this new role, I know I can help bring awareness to what Legacy Endowment is doing to help people support their favorite causes like these in perpetuity."

Legacy Endowment was founded in 1994 and has substantially grown its assets to more than $14 million and has distributed between $500,000 and $600,000 a year to a variety of worthy organizations.

"Larger, regional community foundations can sometimes find it difficult to stay close to their stakeholders with high personalization," Mark Hvasta, Legacy's board chair, said. "We value the viewpoint of our donors who are choosing what is important to them. They have built up a lifetime of assets through their hard work and conscientious financial planning. They want to see their legacy distributed to the causes they always loved in perpetuity. We become the trusted stewards of their charitable intentions and as such, we are responsible for ensuring a safe and productive investment haven for their choices, even in these difficult times."

"Chris Murphy is going to be a tremendous asset to our board team," Jean Larsen, Legacy's executive director, said. "He's already highly attuned to community needs and possesses excellent networking skills to help serve those in need. I know all the board members join me in a warm welcome."

More information about Legacy Endowment Community Foundation can be found at http://Legacyendowment.org or 760-941-8646.

Submitted by Legacy Endowment Community Foundation.