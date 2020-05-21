Man killed in De Luz crash ID'd as 45-year-old Santa Clarita man

DE LUZ (CNS) - A 45-year-old Santa Clarita man was killed when the flatbed he was driving veered off a rural road north of Fallbrook and plunged about 50 feet down a steep embankment, authorities said today.

The crash in the 3400 block of W. Sandia Creek Drive in De Luz was reported shortly before 12:55 p.m. Thursday, California Highway Patrol Officer Mark Latulippe said.

The 45-year-old man was driving a 2009 Ford flat bed commercial vehicle southbound down a steep road when he lost control of the truck at a curve, Latulippe said.

The truck slid left across the northbound lane and rolled down a steep, brushy embankment, the officer said. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim's name was withheld pending family notification, but Latulippe said the man was from the Canyon Country area of Santa Clarita.

Intoxication was not believed to have been a factor in the crash, Latulippe said.

Fuel from the wreckage leaked onto the brushy hillside and a hazmat response team was ordered to clean up the spill.