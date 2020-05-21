Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Man killed in De Luz crash ID'd as 45-year-old Santa Clarita man

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 5/22/2020 at 10:06am

DE LUZ (CNS) - A 45-year-old Santa Clarita man was killed when the flatbed he was driving veered off a rural road north of Fallbrook and plunged about 50 feet down a steep embankment, authorities said today.

The crash in the 3400 block of W. Sandia Creek Drive in De Luz was reported shortly before 12:55 p.m. Thursday, California Highway Patrol Officer Mark Latulippe said.

The 45-year-old man was driving a 2009 Ford flat bed commercial vehicle southbound down a steep road when he lost control of the truck at a curve, Latulippe said.

The truck slid left across the northbound lane and rolled down a steep, brushy embankment, the officer said. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim's name was withheld pending family notification, but Latulippe said the man was from the Canyon Country area of Santa Clarita.

Intoxication was not believed to have been a factor in the crash, Latulippe said.

Fuel from the wreckage leaked onto the brushy hillside and a hazmat response team was ordered to clean up the spill.

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 05/22/2020 11:39