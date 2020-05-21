New combat ship Kansas City arrives in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The next ship to be commissioned and carry the "Kansas City'' name arrived at its home port in San Diego today, Navy officials said.

The future USS Kansas City arrived at Naval Base San Diego, where the Navy will commission the Independence-variant littoral combat ship on June 20.

``I am extremely proud of all the hard work the crew has done to complete the sail around and prepare us to officially join the fleet on commissioning day,'' said Commander R. J. Zamberlan, Kansas City's commanding officer. ``We are honored and excited to represent the Navy, the nation and our namesake, as well as fulfill the ship's motto, `United We Stand, Divided We Fall.'''

Kansas City will be home ported in San Diego with sister ships USS Independence, USS Coronado, USS Jackson, USS Montgomery, USS Gabrielle Giffords, USS Omaha, USS Manchester, USS Tulsa, USS Charleston and USS Cincinnati.

``The arrival of the Kansas City here today is exciting and the crew has worked incredibly hard to get to this point,'' said Capt. Matthew McGonigle, commodore of Littoral Combat Ship Squadron 1. ``We look forward to bringing the ship to life next month on the day of commissioning.''

Kansas City was built in Mobile, Ala. by Austal USA and General Dynamics. Before departing Mobile for San Diego, Kansas City's crew conducted a 21-day restriction in movement in accordance with U.S. Navy pre-deployment guidelines.

Due to public health safety and restrictions of large public events related to the novel coronavirus pandemic, the Navy canceled the traditional public commissioning ceremony for the future USS Kansas City. The Navy will commission Kansas City via naval message, and transition the ship into service as scheduled.

Kansas City is the 21st LCS to be delivered to the Navy, and the 11th of the Independence-variant to join the fleet. LCS 22 is the second ship to be named for Kansas City, the largest city in the state of Missouri. The name ``Kansas City'' was assigned to a heavy cruiser during World War II; however, construction was canceled after one month due to the end of the war. The name was also assigned to the Wichita-class replenishment oiler AOR-3 in 1967. This ship saw service in the Vietnam War and Operation Desert Storm and was decommissioned in 1994.