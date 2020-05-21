Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Will Fritz
Staff Writer 

North County Fire extends weed abatement deadline

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 5/21/2020 at 4:14am

Village News/Shane Gibson photo

Property owners have until June 1 to remove excessive weeds on their land.

The North County Fire Protection District has extended its weed abatement deadline from May 15 to June 1, the fire district announced last week.

The fire district requires local property owners to remove excessive weeds from their land and create "defensible space" in case of a wildfire.

Property owners who do not comply can be subject to cost recovery fees from the fire district.

The fire district began notifying property owners of the May 15 deadline back in March. The original deadline was a full month ahead of 2019's weed abatement deadline, in anticipation of dry weather leading to hig...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 05/21/2020 09:13