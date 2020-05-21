North County Fire extends weed abatement deadline

Property owners have until June 1 to remove excessive weeds on their land.

The North County Fire Protection District has extended its weed abatement deadline from May 15 to June 1, the fire district announced last week.

The fire district requires local property owners to remove excessive weeds from their land and create "defensible space" in case of a wildfire.

Property owners who do not comply can be subject to cost recovery fees from the fire district.

The fire district began notifying property owners of the May 15 deadline back in March. The original deadline was a full month ahead of 2019's weed abatement deadline, in anticipation of dry weather leading to hig...