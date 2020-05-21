Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Lucette Moramarco
Associate Editor 

North County Fire honors Hoyt for service to her community

 
Last updated 5/21/2020 at 4:07am

Fallbrook resident Olivia Hoyt, who served as a dispatcher with the North County Dispatch Joint Powers Authority for over 13 years, was recently honored by North County Fire following her recent retirement.

In January, Hoyt was the recipient of the NCFPD Challenge Coin Recognition Program for "her selfless acts of service for this agency and this community." During the presentation, she was called "an ambassador for not only North Comm, but also this organization over the years playing instrumental roles in efforts like supporting young Parker Landis..."

While Hoyt also worked with crews a...



