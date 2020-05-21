Officials encourage customer patience as restaurants open for dine-in service

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Some San Diego restaurants opened for breakfast and lunch today, as the county stepped cautiously into expanded Phase 2 reopenings after California approved its request Wednesday night to allow dining at restaurants and in-store shopping, both with social-distancing restrictions.

Elected officials and business leaders alike showed optimism Thursday afternoon, but also cautioned San Diegans to be patient as the new normal fits into place. Even as the more than 16,000 restaurants and food-service facilities across the region gained the ability to reopen, county health offici...