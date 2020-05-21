Pacific Beach bar closed for violating health orders hours after reopening

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Hours after San Diego County reopened dine-in restaurants and retail shopping yesterday, health officials saw "egregious" disregard for public health orders, resulting in one business being forcibly closed and notices from law enforcement that they would ramp up enforcement over Memorial Day weekend.

A short video clip played at Friday's news briefing taken at El Prez, a popular Pacific Beach sports bar and restaurant, and showed dozens of people in close physical contact without face coverings standing at the bar. The restaurant was closed by the county and will "remain c...