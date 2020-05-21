Pedestrian struck, killed in Oceanside

OCEANSIDE (CNS) - A 25-year-old man died after he walked against a stop signal at an Oceanside intersection and was struck by an approaching car, police said today.

The accident happened around 10:30 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of State Route 76 and College Boulevard, according to Oceanside Police Department Sgt. Rick Davis.

Witnesses said the driver of the car traveled east on SR 76 and the traffic signal was green when the driver approached the intersection. The pedestrian crossed SR 76 with a red hand signal flashing before he was hit, according to witnesses.

Officers found the man u...