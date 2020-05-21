San Diegans head to beaches at start of Memorial Day weekend

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - As San Diegans headed for area beaches on the start of the Memorial Day weekend, Lifeguard Services officials said beachgoers seemed to be following county health guidelines issued to slow the spread of the coronavius pandemic.

At 1 p.m., it was still early to gauge crowd estimates at all coastal beaches, but at La Jolla beaches, it was a ``pretty routine'' day, according to Marine Safety Lt. Maureen Hodges of Lifeguard Services.

``Lifeguards made some rescues,'' Hodges said. ``But so far, we're off to a good start here in La Jolla.''

Lifeguards were focusing on w...