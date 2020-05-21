San Diego archdiocese looks to hold in-person Masses in June

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Some 1.3 million Roman Catholics in the San Diego County diocese are being invited to attend in-person Masses as early June 8 after closing for COVID-19 in mid-March, church officials said this weekend.

Parishes may adopt different logistics, such as indoors, outdoors or a hybrid.

The announcement comes as churches statewide looked forward to guidance today from Gov. Gavin Newsom on how they can safely reopen.

"After a great deal of discussion, we concluded that the first weekend for the public celebration of the Eucharist in our parishes should be the feast of Corpus Chri...