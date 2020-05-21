San Diego judge dismisses OAN's $10 million defamation suit against Rachel Maddow

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A federal judge today dismissed a $10 million defamation lawsuit filed by the owners and operators of the San Diego-based One America News Network against MSNBC and political commentator Rachel Maddow for telling her viewers last summer that the conservative network "really literally is paid Russian propaganda."

U.S. District Judge Cynthia Bashant dismissed Herring Networks' suit with prejudice, ruling "there is no set of facts that could support a claim for defamation based on Maddow's statement," which was made during a July 22, 2019, segment of her show.

In that segment...