Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By City News Service 

San Diego judge dismisses OAN's $10 million defamation suit against Rachel Maddow

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 5/22/2020 at 8:14pm



SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A federal judge today dismissed a $10 million defamation lawsuit filed by the owners and operators of the San Diego-based One America News Network against MSNBC and political commentator Rachel Maddow for telling her viewers last summer that the conservative network "really literally is paid Russian propaganda."

U.S. District Judge Cynthia Bashant dismissed Herring Networks' suit with prejudice, ruling "there is no set of facts that could support a claim for defamation based on Maddow's statement," which was made during a July 22, 2019, segment of her show.

In that segment...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 05/22/2020 21:54