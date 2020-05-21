Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By City News Service 

San Diego Zoo, SeaWorld among entertainment spots planning for July 1reopening

 
Last updated 5/27/2020 at 7:39pm

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Representatives from SeaWorld San Diego, Legoland California, the U.S.S. Midway Museum and other large tourist attractions had a phone meeting with San Diego County officials today to seek permission to reopen by July 1, as the county reported 101 new COVID-19 cases and a half-dozen more deaths.

Wednesday's numbers raise the cumulative totals to 6,983 cases and 255 deaths.

The theme parks, which also include the San Diego Zoo and Safari Park and the SeaWorld-owned Aquatica water park, are taking steps to open for Stage 3 of Gov. Gavin Newsom's four-stage plan, and while th...



