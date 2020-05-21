Scorching temps expected in local deserts this week

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Temperatures will soar well into the triple digits in the San Diego County deserts today and the blazing conditions are not expected to let up until this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Building high pressure over Southern California will keep temperatures warm throughout the county until Friday, with Wednesday and Thursday expected to be the hottest days of the week in desert areas, forecasters said.

The NWS issued an excessive heat warning that will be in effect from noon today through 7 p.m. Friday in the deserts.

High temperatures today are forecast...