By City News Service 

SD County unemployment reaches 30.1% - the highest ever recorded

 
Last updated 5/21/2020 at 4:03pm

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego County's estimated unemployment rose to a record-high 30.1% this week, according to a report released today by the San Diego Association of Governments.

The report says 22,800 jobs were lost between May 2 and May 9 and more than 510,000 are unemployed in the San Diego region as of May 9. Of those, nearly 460,000 people lost their jobs after March 7.

The SANDAG report was published one day after San Diego County received approval from the state to reopen Stage 2 businesses such as restaurants and retail stores.

The report states, "For the local economy to take a s...



Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

