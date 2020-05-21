SHERIFF'S LOG Last updated 5/21/2020 at 5:59am



May 4 Pala Rd @ Monserate Hill Rd Assault with a deadly weapon 400 block Alturas Rd Arrest: Possession of controlled substance paraphernalia 1200 block S. Main Ave Arrest: Shoplifting May 5 900 block Alturas Rd Arrest: Violation of court order, outstanding misdemeanor warrant 3100 block S. Old Highway 395 Arrest: Possession of controlled substance May 6 Canonita Dr @ S. Old Highway 395 Recovered stolen vehicle Pala Rd @ S. Mission Rd Arrest: Driving on suspended/revoked license 2800 block Lakemont Dr Grand theft 2400 block S. Stage Coach Ln Arrest...





