SHERIFF'S LOG

Last updated 5/21/2020 at 5:59am
May 4
Pala Rd @ Monserate Hill Rd Assault with a deadly weapon
400 block Alturas Rd Arrest: Possession of controlled substance paraphernalia
1200 block S. Main Ave Arrest: Shoplifting
May 5
900 block Alturas Rd Arrest: Violation of court order, outstanding misdemeanor warrant
3100 block S. Old Highway 395 Arrest: Possession of controlled substance
May 6
Canonita Dr @ S. Old Highway 395 Recovered stolen vehicle
Pala Rd @ S. Mission Rd Arrest: Driving on suspended/revoked license
2800 block Lakemont Dr Grand theft
2400 block S. Stage Coach Ln Arrest...
