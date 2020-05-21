UCSD Health lends oxygen machines to regional hospitals

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - UC San Diego Health has provided mobile life support systems to multiple COVID-19 patients in the last three weeks, officials announced today, giving a chance to patients so ill that ventilators alone cannot sustain life.

These patients require extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, or ECMO, when ventilators prove not enough to keep them alive, health professionals said.

"Patients who require ECMO are the sickest of the sick. They are beyond being kept alive by a ventilator and need full support to keep the brain, heart, liver and kidneys supplied with oxygen," said Dr. Robe...