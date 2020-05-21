Dear North County Fire Protection District and Fallbrook Fire Association,

As my time as a Fallbrook resident comes to a close, I wanted to take a moment to express my heartfelt gratitude and appreciation to your department. Beyond being a resident of Fallbrook for 13 years, I had the privilege to serve as a fire/EMS dispatcher for the North County Fire Protection District and Fallbrook Fire Association.

While I always strove to give my absolute best to all cities and agencies I served, North County Fire was always special. You were my home department. I hold your department in the highest regard. Your level of customer service, knowledge and desire to help others is remarkable.

We’ve been through a lot over my 13-plus years as a dispatcher. The 2007 Rice Fire, CPR saves, countless open houses, amazing community outreaches, the 2017 Lilac Fire, Rescue TC’s, medical aids, snake removals, the list goes on and on.

In June 2019, your department suffered an enormous loss. I was the dispatcher who processed the 911 call when one of your own needed help. My heart ached for the tremendous loss for his family, your department and the Fallbrook community.

Above all else, I will always be thankful for the friendships, camaraderie and mentorship from your department. The occupation of a 911 dispatcher is generally one of little fanfare or recognition. We are the first to make contact with patients and residents needing help and often the last to be thanked.

North County was always the exception. I always felt part of the team. I remember one of my dear friends who works as a firefighter/paramedic saying, “We always consider you as part of our department…you just physically work somewhere else.”

And I always knew, regardless of the seriousness of the problem, that once I heard in the background “FD is on scene,” the patients and residents were in the best possible hands.

Thank you, North County Fire and Fallbrook Fire Association. It truly was an honor working with you and serving the residents of Fallbrook, Bonsall and Rainbow.

Respectfully,

Olivia Hoyt

Former North Comm dispatcher