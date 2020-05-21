Re: 'Do we permit a virus to destroy our economy?' [Village News, Miller Letter, 05/07/20]

OMG. Did Miller really complain about Walker’s misinformation and fake news only to go on to tell the biggest whopper of the month when she tries to tell us that the average salaries in the country rose from around $63,000 per year to $89,000-plus per year in just one year?

That would have been a 45% increase in just one year. That would have been so inflationary that the Federal Reserve would have had to raise interest rates back up to the 1980 levels.

Truth is, salaries haven’t kept up with inflation since 1989, which means we are earning less in real terms than we did 30 years ago.

Keith Jeffries