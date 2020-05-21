Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Re: 'Do we permit a virus to destroy our economy?' [Village News, Miller Letter, 05/07/20]

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 5/21/2020 at 5:51am



OMG. Did Miller really complain about Walker’s misinformation and fake news only to go on to tell the biggest whopper of the month when she tries to tell us that the average salaries in the country rose from around $63,000 per year to $89,000-plus per year in just one year?

That would have been a 45% increase in just one year. That would have been so inflationary that the Federal Reserve would have had to raise interest rates back up to the 1980 levels.

Truth is, salaries haven’t kept up with inflation since 1989, which means we are earning less in real terms than we did 30 years ago.

Keith Jeffries


 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 05/21/2020 09:11