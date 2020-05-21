Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

In Mexican border cities, many fear virus is coming from US

 
Last updated 5/23/2020 at 12:59pm

JORGE LEBRIJA and MARIA VERZA

Associated Press

TIJUANA, Mexico (AP) - Adrián Alonso Gama lived life on both sides of the border, until he got the coronavirus.

On weekends the 37-year-old truck driver would stay at his parents' home in Tijuana. Thanks to his U.S. green card, he lived in his own place in San Diego during the week, delivering beer and auto parts around the American southwest.

Last week, Gama started feeling sick and returned to Mexico to be close to family. He was diagnosed with COVID-19, becoming one of the more than 1,700 confirmed coronavirus patients who make Tijuana se...



