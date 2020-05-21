Judge dismisses OAN's $10 million defamation lawsuit against Rachel Maddow

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A federal judge today dismissed a $10 million defamation lawsuit filed by the owners and operators of the San Diego-based One America News Network against MSNBC and political commentator Rachel Maddow for telling her viewers last summer that the conservative network ``really literally is paid Russian propaganda.''

U.S. District Judge Cynthia Bashant dismissed Herring Networks' suit with prejudice, ruling ``there is no set of facts that could support a claim for defamation based on Maddow's statement,'' which was made during a July 22, 2019, segment of her show.

In th...