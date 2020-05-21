Man killed in Borrego Springs rollover

BORREGO SPRINGS (CNS) - A 32-year-old man died in a rollover crash when he lost control of his SUV on a two-lane desert road in Borrego Springs, authorities said today.

The solo-vehicle crash was reported around 5:15 p.m. Thursday on Borrego Springs Road, north of San Ysidro Road, said California Highway Patrol Officer Travis Garrow .

The man was driving a 2006 Kia Sorento northbound at a high speed when he allowed the vehicle to drift off the east side of the roadway, Garrow said.

He then turned the vehicle to the left and entered the southbound lane before turning back to the right, causing the vehicle to roll over several times, the officer said.

Paramedics responded, but the driver was pronounced dead at the scene, Garrow said. The man's name was withheld pending family notification.