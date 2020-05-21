Protesters stop LA freeway traffic, smash patrol car windows

CHRISTOPHER WEBER

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hundreds of people protesting the death of a black man in Minneapolis police custody blocked a Los Angeles freeway and shattered windows of California Highway Patrol cruisers on Wednesday.

One demonstrator who jumped from another police vehicle was possibly injured in the rally by Black Lives Matter and other protesters. Hundreds of demonstrators gathered in the late afternoon on downtown streets and eventually moved towards U.S. 101. Dozens walked into lanes despite police efforts to keep them away.

When a CHP patrol car arrived, demo...