Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Protesters stop LA freeway traffic, smash patrol car windows

 
Last updated 5/27/2020 at 7:48pm



CHRISTOPHER WEBER

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hundreds of people protesting the death of a black man in Minneapolis police custody blocked a Los Angeles freeway and shattered windows of California Highway Patrol cruisers on Wednesday.

One demonstrator who jumped from another police vehicle was possibly injured in the rally by Black Lives Matter and other protesters. Hundreds of demonstrators gathered in the late afternoon on downtown streets and eventually moved towards U.S. 101. Dozens walked into lanes despite police efforts to keep them away.

When a CHP patrol car arrived, demo...



