Some major San Diego malls reopen; others reopen next week

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Some major shopping malls in the San Diego area reopened today amid easing COVID-19 restrictions while others will reopen next week.

Simon Property Group reopened Fashion Valley Mall at 7007 Friars Road, Las Americas Premium Outlets at 4211 Camino De La Plaza and Carlsbad Premium Outlets at 5620 Paseo Del Norte.

Simon's website details the group's COVID-19 protocols including taking the temperatures of employees when they report to work, separating desks and workstations by at least six feet or putting a barrier between them, requiring face masks, frequent breaks for...