Woman shot, wounded in car in Vista
Last updated 5/23/2020 at 4:33pm
VISTA (CNS) - A woman was found wounded by a gunshot in a car today, Sheriff's officials said.
At about 6:15 a.m. Saturday, deputies responded to the 400 block of Sycamore Avenue after receiving a 911 call about a woman who had been shot, according to Lt. Thomas Seiver of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.
Deputies found the woman in a vehicle who was the victim of gunshot wound, Seiver said. The Vista Fire Department took the woman to a hospital, he said.
``The woman is still alive,'' Seiver said. ``However, due to the gravity of the woman's injuries, the Sheriff's Homicid...
