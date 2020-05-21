Calhoun named FUHS male athlete of the year by HSSA

Joel Calhoun was named High School Sports Association's male Athlete of the Year at Fallbrook Union High School for the 2019-2020 school year, according to Fallbrook High athletic director, Patrick Walker.

The four-year varsity letterman in basketball and baseball recently led his team to the semifinals in the CIF Division 5 Boys Basketball playoffs and had a promising senior season in baseball cut short by the coronavirus pandemic and school closures.

Calhoun said academics were always important to him and his family.

"It definitely started with my parents," he said. "They laid the groundw...