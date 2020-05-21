Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Jeff Pack
Staff Writer 

Olivo awarded State Leadership award by CBCA

 
Last updated 5/21/2020 at 6:02am

Village News/Shane Gibson photo

Fallbrook Union High School senior Dean Olivo was a four-year letterman on the varsity baseball team and was recently awarded by California Baseball Coaches Association a State Leadership certificate.

The award is given to the senior athlete from each school that best exemplifies leadership on his team.

Olivo said his leadership comes in the form of setting a good example for his teammates.

"I'm not like a leader that's loud and trying to get in people's faces," he said. "But I like to characterize my leadership by helping others through my actions and setting a good example by putting the right foot forward."

The four-year varsity starter at short...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

