Olivo awarded State Leadership award by CBCA

Fallbrook Union High School senior Dean Olivo was a four-year letterman on the varsity baseball team and was recently awarded by California Baseball Coaches Association a State Leadership certificate.

The award is given to the senior athlete from each school that best exemplifies leadership on his team.

Olivo said his leadership comes in the form of setting a good example for his teammates.

"I'm not like a leader that's loud and trying to get in people's faces," he said. "But I like to characterize my leadership by helping others through my actions and setting a good example by putting the right foot forward."

The four-year varsity starter at short...