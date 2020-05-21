California allows reopening of some barbershops, hair salons

KATHLEEN RONAYNE

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO (AP) - California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday cleared barbershops and hair salons to reopen in the majority of counties, including Riverside and San Diego, the latest move in his rapid relaxation of restrictions put in place more than two months ago in the battle against the coronavirus.

"We're making progress, we're moving forward, we're not looking back - but we are walking into the unknown," Newsom said during a news conference.

As with other re-openings, the state-issued guidelines for barbershops and salons to follow, requiring customers an...