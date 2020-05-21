Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

California allows reopening of some barbershops, hair salons

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 5/26/2020 at 3:17pm

KATHLEEN RONAYNE

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO (AP) - California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday cleared barbershops and hair salons to reopen in the majority of counties, including Riverside and San Diego, the latest move in his rapid relaxation of restrictions put in place more than two months ago in the battle against the coronavirus.

"We're making progress, we're moving forward, we're not looking back - but we are walking into the unknown," Newsom said during a news conference.

As with other re-openings, the state-issued guidelines for barbershops and salons to follow, requiring customers an...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 05/26/2020 21:52