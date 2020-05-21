California educators: Expect 'hybrid' classrooms in the fall

JANIE HAR and JOCELYN GECKER

Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - The California schools superintendent said Wednesday he expects school for the state's 6 million students to resume as usual in late August or September but with classes that look radically different to maintain social distancing standards.

Superintendent Tony Thurmond said he expects a mix of in-person and distance learning with fewer children in classes, hallways and other common areas as campuses try to halt the spread of the coronavirus. Students will likely wear masks, as will teachers and staff.

University of Califor...