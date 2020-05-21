California GOP lawmaker loses duties after harassment found

DON THOMPSON

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO (AP) — Officials removed a lame-duck California state lawmaker from his committee assignments on Wednesday after investigators found that he twice sexually harassed women, including by insinuating that he could help one politically if she went home with him.

The state Assembly's investigators found that Republican Assemblyman Bill Brough also inappropriately touched an unnamed woman on one of the two occasions.

Redacted letters to Brough and the accuser say he put his hand on the small of her back and told her he did not live far from the bar where...