Californians venture outside as state relaxes virus rules
Last updated 5/24/2020 at 6:01pm
CHRISTOPHER WEBER and DAISY NGUYEN
Associated Press
LOS ANGELES (AP) — As cooped-up California residents ventured outdoors to take advantage of sunshine and relaxed rules to control the spread of coronavirus, authorities said Memorial Day weekend crowds at beaches and parks were manageable Sunday.
Stay-at-home restrictions eased across much of the state, which has seen a decline in COVID-19 hospitalizations. Some 47 of 58 counties have received permission to reopen most stores, restaurants and many public spaces by meeting state standards for controlling the virus.
In the mountain resort...
