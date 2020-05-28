Fall semester at Palomar to remain mostly online

Palomar College will remain mostly online for the fall 2020 semester.

SAN MARCOS – All lectures will be delivered online during the fall 2020 semester at Palomar College, while certain labs that are difficult to provide in remote format will meet in person on campus, as the college continues to follow COVID-19 social distancing guidelines.

Campus leaders said the decision reflects the unpredictable nature of the COVID-19 pandemic and warnings about a potential re-emergence. Specific "hard-to-convert" sections are being discussed on a case-by-case basis by division deans and department chairs within the college.

"Our faculty, staff and administration are wor...