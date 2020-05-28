Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Village News

Fallbrook High School student Chiara Curnow wins P.E.O. STAR Scholarship

 
Last updated 5/28/2020

Fallbrook High School student Chiara Curnow wins P.E.O. STAR Scholarship from P.E.O. Chapter UH.

FALLBROOK – P.E.O. Chapter UH announced that Fallbrook High School senior Chiara Curnow has been selected as a recipient of a $2,500 P.E.O. STAR Scholarship for the 2020-2021 academic year. This honor is given to exceptional high school seniors excelling in academic achievement, leadership and service to the community.

P.E.O. International and the STAR Scholarship board of trustees receives and reviews thousands of applicants each year. With the funds available, the board was able to award 880 scholarships this year. Curnow was recommended by P.E.O. Chapter UH as an applicant primarily d...



