Miss Fallbrook pageant to be livestreamed

FALLBROOK – The 80+ year tradition of the Miss and Miss Teen Fallbrook scholarship pageant, hosted by the Fallbrook Village Rotary, will continue with the 2020 pageant. This year has been a challenge, but Sherri Trombetta, pageant director for the past seven years, was not willing to break the tradition nor willing to take away the hard work that the 2020 contestants had put into getting their required sponsorships and rehearsal time.

"I wanted each contestant to have the amazing experience of our pageant and for the six ladies that would be selected to wear the crowns to represent their community," said Trombetta.

The 2020 Miss and Miss Teen Fallbrook scholarship pageant will be held Saturday, June 6, via virtual livestream at 5 p.m. and will be free for all to view.

"The Fallbrook Village Rotary would like to thank the community, businesses and individuals for their continued support; without your contributions this pageant and the scholarships you help to provide would not be possible," said Trombetta.

Submitted by Fallbrook Village Rotary.