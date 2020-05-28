NCL honors the class of 2020 Ticktockers

FALLBROOK – National Charity League, San Luis Rey Chapter would like to honor and recognize the graduating class of 2020 Ticktockers for their dedication and service to the community. This is the third of three groups of the seniors' portraits.

Nicole Grace Dulin is the daughter of Kirk and Rosalie Dulin. She will be graduating from Fallbrook High School and has been a proud member of NCL since her freshman year. She played on the varsity girls' tennis team throughout her four years at Fallbrook High and was captain her senior year. She is the proud recipient of the Coaches Award and pla...