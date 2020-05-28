Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter 

Zoning Administrator allows replacement of Pala wireless pole

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 5/28/2020 at 4:01pm



The county's Zoning Administrator gave his approval for the replacement of a Verizon wireless communication pole in Pala.

The May 21 decision of Zoning Administrator Eric Lardy modifies the project's Minor Use Permit to allow replacement of the existing monopole in the 10600 block of Highway 76 with a false pine tree. The existing pole is 30 feet tall and the false tree will be 34 and 1/2 feet tall.

The 12.9-acre property has A70 Limited Agriculture zoning. In 2003, the county adopted a policy for wireless communication projects which requires a Major Use Permit for siting of a tower in are...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 05/28/2020 20:09