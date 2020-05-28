Zoning Administrator allows replacement of Pala wireless pole

The county's Zoning Administrator gave his approval for the replacement of a Verizon wireless communication pole in Pala.

The May 21 decision of Zoning Administrator Eric Lardy modifies the project's Minor Use Permit to allow replacement of the existing monopole in the 10600 block of Highway 76 with a false pine tree. The existing pole is 30 feet tall and the false tree will be 34 and 1/2 feet tall.

The 12.9-acre property has A70 Limited Agriculture zoning. In 2003, the county adopted a policy for wireless communication projects which requires a Major Use Permit for siting of a tower in are...