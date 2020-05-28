Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Casino Pauma to remain temporarily closed for the safety of guests, community and employees

 
Last updated 5/28/2020 at 6:32am



PAUMA VALLEY – Choosing to follow the advice of Gov. Gavin Newsom and the guidance of government and health officials instead of the trend of several California-based tribal casinos to reopen, Casino Pauma announced Wednesday, May 20, that it will remain temporarily closed to further reduce the spread of COVID-19. Casino Pauma’s closure, which took effect March 15, will remain in effect until further notice.

“It is very important to the Pauma Band of Luiseño Indians and Casino Pauma leadership that we continue to demonstrate that ‘Where People Come First,’ is more than a slogan,...



