Local musicians given airtime on Pala Rez Radio

Chris Carmichael and Jack are the minds behind Jack's Track on Pala Rez Radio KPRI-FM 91.3.

Even before Chris Carmichael began producing the Jack's Tracks local music show out of his Morro Hills home the sound of a dog barking was a usual occurrence on the Pala Rez Radio show.

Carmichael is the producer of Jack's Tracks, but his dog Jack is the official host.

"You'll hear him during each show. He barks," Carmichael said.

The Carmichael family acquired the rescue dog eight years ago, and the show is named after Jack. The stars of the show, which airs Sunday afternoons from 4-7 p.m., are the local musicians whose songs are featured.

"We give them a venue, a chance to display the...