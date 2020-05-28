Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Thousands in Europe decry racial injustice, police violence

 
Last updated 6/3/2020 at 12:35pm



PAN PYLAS and JILL LAWLESS

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — Thousands of people demonstrated in London on Wednesday against police violence and racial injustice following the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, which has set off days of unrest in the United States.

In Athens, police fired tear gas to disperse youths who threw firebombs and stones at them outside the U.S. Embassy toward the end of an otherwise peaceful protest by about 4,000 people. No injuries or arrests were reported.

The London demonstration began in Hyde Park, with protesters chanting "Black lives matter," before man...



