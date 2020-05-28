Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Ambulance services set to improve in Pauma Valley

 
Last updated 5/28/2020 at 6:45am



EL CAJON – Cal Fire/San Diego County Fire Authority and Mercy Medical Transportation announced a new agreement which calls for an advanced life support ambulance to be placed at Fire Station 70 in Pauma Valley.

Beginning Friday, May 22, the new ambulance will be available to respond to emergencies from Palomar Mountain and the La Jolla Reservation to the Rincon Reservation and Pauma Valley along the Route 76 corridor in northern San Diego county.

"The primary goal of any fire department is to continually improve services to the residents of the communities that we serve. Agreements su...



