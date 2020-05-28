Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Deadly rabbit virus found in Palm Springs; first sighting in California

 
Last updated 5/28/2020 at 6:38am



City News Service

Special to Village News

State and local officials are warning about a new, deadly virus targeting domestic and wild rabbits after the virus was detected in Palm Springs earlier this month – its first sighting in California.

Rabbit hemorrhagic disease is not related to the novel coronavirus and does not affect humans or domestic animals other than rabbits.

It had shown up in Mexico, and in New Mexico, Colorado, Arizona and Texas since March, and was found in a black-tailed jackrabbit carcass submitted from private property near Palm Springs in early May, according to...



