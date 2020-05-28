Deadly rabbit virus found in Palm Springs; first sighting in California

City News Service

Special to Village News

State and local officials are warning about a new, deadly virus targeting domestic and wild rabbits after the virus was detected in Palm Springs earlier this month – its first sighting in California.

Rabbit hemorrhagic disease is not related to the novel coronavirus and does not affect humans or domestic animals other than rabbits.

It had shown up in Mexico, and in New Mexico, Colorado, Arizona and Texas since March, and was found in a black-tailed jackrabbit carcass submitted from private property near Palm Springs in early May, according to...