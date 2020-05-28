Dealing with hard times and depression

Even in the best of times, depression is a major mental health issue. Recent statistics find more than 17 million Americans are affected by major depressive disorders in any given year. And in today's period of pandemics, social distancing and widespread uncertainty about financial and health issues, it’s not surprising that depression is a growing problem.

Major depressive disorder is, however, more than simply feelings of sadness or grief. Everyone has times when things aren’t going quite right and the results leave them unhappy. Their sadness might be triggered by anything from prob...