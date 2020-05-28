Practice qigong in the time of COVID-19

A qigong practitioner demonstrates giving and receiving. This pose will be followed by bringing her arms and legs back into her body with palms up, the receiving position.

Wendy Hammarstrom

Special to Village News

"Your outer life reflects the quality of your Qi. When you glow inside, the whole world shines," Robert Peng, qigong master and healer, said.

Surviving during a global pandemic is challenging to anyone and thriving during this time can be even more of a feat. One of the techniques that have helped me during this time is qigong, or chi kung.

Qi is Chinese for air or breath and represents the body's vital internal energy flows. Some Oriental medicine practitioners consider it to be one and the same as the other internal fluid flows, including blo...