Silvergate safety measures successfully protect residents

FALLBROOK – At Silvergate Retirement Residences, response to the national onset of the COVID-19 crisis was swift and carefully executed. Management worked alongside all of its communities to carefully develop a comprehensive set of protocols following Centers of Disease Control and Prevention and county health guidelines to keep residents protected and safe from the spread of the coronavirus. Their efforts paid off. To date, none of the Silvergate communities have reported a case of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

“We worked quickly to find the best ways to provide our re...