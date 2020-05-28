Traffic safety benefits as more Californians stay home

SACRAMENTO – While Californians observe the stay-at-home order during the coronavirus pandemic, the state’s roadways and those who use them are seeing the impact. With traffic volume down, the number of incidents on California’s roadways, including collisions and arrests for driving under the influence, continue to decline.

“People are adhering to the order, eliminating nonessential travel, and as a result, there has been a significant reduction in the number of commuters on the highways,” Warren Stanley, commissioner of California Highway Patrol.

According to preliminary data f...