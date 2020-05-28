9 states, DC vote amid coronavirus pandemic, social unrest
Last updated 6/2/2020 at 1:55pm
STEVE PEOPLES
AP National Political Writer
Voters across America navigated curfews and health concerns Tuesday in a slate of primary elections amid dueling national crises as Joe Biden looked to move closer to formally clinching the Democratic presidential nomination.
In all, nine states and the District of Columbia were hosting elections, including four that delayed their April contests because of the coronavirus outbreak. While voters cast ballots from Maryland to Montana, Pennsylvania offered the day's biggest trove of delegates. The state also represented a significant test case for Rep...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments
(0)