Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Chinese grad students may be next hit by US-China tensions

 
Last updated 5/28/2020 at 8:13pm



MATTHEW LEE

AP Diplomatic Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration may soon expel thousands of Chinese graduate students enrolled at U.S. universities and impose other sanctions against Chinese officials in the latest signs of tensions between Washington and Beijing that are raging over trade, the coronavirus pandemic, human rights and the status of Hong Kong.

President Donald Trump said he would make an announcement about China on Friday, and administration officials said he is considering a months-old proposal to revoke the visas of students affiliated with educational institut...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
