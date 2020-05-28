Congress weighs choice: 'Go big' on virus aid or hit 'pause'

In this May 19, 2020, photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky speaks with reporters after meeting with Senate Republicans at their weekly luncheon on Capitol Hill in Washington. Congress is at a crossroads in the COVID-19 crisis. Lawmakers are wrestling over whether to "go big" as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wants for the next relief bill or hit "pause" as McConnell insists. AP photo/Patrick Semansky photo

Lisa Mascaro

AP Congressional Correspondent

Congress is at a crossroads in the coronavirus crisis, wrestling over whether to "go big," as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wants for the next relief bill, or hit "pause," as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell insists.

It's a defining moment for the political parties heading toward the election and one that will affect the livelihoods of countless Americans suddenly dependent on the federal government. Billions of dollars in state aid, jobless benefits and health resources are at stake. As questions mount over Washington's proper role, it's t...