Curfews give sweeping powers to cops, but are often flouted

A graphic published by the Murrieta Police Department warns the public of a curfew imposed by Riverside County on Monday, June 1. Village News/Courtesy photo

JEFFREY COLLINS and MICHAEL SISAK

Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - Hundreds of cities have imposed curfews to keep the peace during a week of violent unrest across the U.S., employing a tactic that gives law enforcement sweeping arrest powers but is frequently flouted and criticized as being unconstitutional.

From New York City to Fargo, North Dakota, cities large and small have put curfews in place - in some cases for the first time in decades - sending out emergency notices on phones and highway signs urging people to stay off the streets.

But the deadlines aren't hard and fast - ma...