Village News

Ex-defense chief Mattis rips Trump for dividing Americans

 
Last updated 6/3/2020 at 8pm



KEVIN FREKING

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — In an extraordinary rebuke, former defense secretary Jim Mattis on Wednesday denounced President Donald Trump's heavy-handed use of military force to quell protests near the White House and said his former boss was setting up a "false conflict" between the military and civilian society.

"I have watched this week's unfolding events, angry and appalled," Mattis wrote.

The criticism was all the more remarkable because Mattis has generally kept a low profile since retiring as defense secretary in December 2018 to protest Trump's Syria policy. H...



Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

