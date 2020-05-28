GOP criticism muted on Trump's handling of protests

MATTHEW DALY

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Most Republicans continued Tuesday to avoid any criticism of President Donald Trump, though a handful of GOP senators spoke out against police use of tear gas to clear peaceful demonstrators from a park near the White House so Trump could walk to a nearby church and pose with a Bible.

"There is no right to riot, no right to destroy others' property ... but there is a fundamental — a Constitutional — right to protest, and I'm against clearing out a peaceful protest for a photo op that treats the Word of God as a political prop,'' said Neb...